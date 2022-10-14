Kudos to Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) for backing legislation to cut U.S. taxpayer funding for animal testing laboratories in enemy nations!
As White Coat Waste Project first exposed, the National Institutes of Health shipped tax dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for dangerous coronavirus experiments on humanized mice that the FBI, scientists worldwide and a majority of the public believe caused the COVID-19 pandemic. We also uncovered how the NIH funneled over $550,000 last year to a Kremlin-run lab where Russian white coats conducted invasive and deadly spinal cord experiments on cats.
In all, dozens of labs in Russia and China are currently authorized to receive tax dollars via the NIH for wasteful animal experiments, and an illegal loophole allows them to avoid oversight.
We’re grateful to Rep. Keller for cracking down on this waste and abuse overseas by cosponsoring the Accountability in Foreign Animal Research (AFAR) Act, which would prevent any American tax dollars from funding animal experiments in Russia, China and other countries deemed ‘foreign adversaries.’
Recent polls have found that a supermajority of Americans — Republicans and Democrats alike — back this effort to protect animals, taxpayers, and global health.
The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness.
Taylor Millard,
Washington, D.C.