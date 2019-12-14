In the theatre, we teach young actors to think specifically about what motivates their character, and why they do what they do. Even when playing a villain like Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast,” or Richard III, saying that my character “is evil” or “deranged” simply doesn’t work because it’s not a real motivation. It’s too vague and unrealistic, and audiences can spot unrealistic. It shows an actor has not seriously thought about what they’re doing.
What’s bothered me most about recent letters in this newspaper is the use of words like “deranged” applied to individuals leading the current impeachment inquiry, and even worse, the 50 percent percent of Americans (according to a new CNN poll) who now support impeachment and removal. Calling someone “deranged” only shows your audience that you have not taken time to think about why that person is doing the thing you don’t like. Or else you have thought about it, but you can’t come up with a good argument against them. It’s lazy. It’s the “I’m rubber, you’re glue” defense that kids love. Unfortunately, we have an adult now in the Oval Office who daily calls people “deranged” and “nut job,” so I see where it’s coming from, but can’t we be better than that?
I don’t think the motivations in this story are that complicated. Our president wanted to get re-elected, he wanted a political rival to look bad, and he wanted the new president of Ukraine, a country at war with Russia, to help his re-election campaign. He attempted to bribe that Ukrainian president in July 2019 with Congressionally-approved military aid and did not release that aid until September when Congress discovered what he was doing.
Did he break laws? Probably. Is it “deranged” for Americans to want a fair impeachment process to determine that, and if so, whether he should be removed from office? We want to uphold the rule of law and order. To motivate future presidents, Democratic or Republican, to obey the law and not jeopardize our foreign policy and national security for personal gain. That’s not crazy.
Our U.S. Constitution specifically names “bribery” as grounds for impeachment, and impeachment’s not about overturning an election, any more than firing an employee who robs you is overturning’ the fact you hired them; it’s about preventing future abuse of power.
Don’t we owe it to ourselves as a country to take this seriously?
Jove Graham is a local actor and theatre director. He lives in Lewisburg.