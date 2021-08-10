Are you tired of unfair taxation? If yes, then stop voting for Republicans. The Republicans currently control both houses of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Have they passed legislation to repeal the state’s 3.07% flat-rate personal income tax or the 6% sales tax? No! Have they done away with per capita, earned income or occupational taxes for use at the local level? No!
Republicans are influenced by large corporations and wealthy individuals. They are less likely to be interested in the needs and wants of their low income and working class constituents for fairer taxation.
But, when they run for election or re-election they appeal to social issues, such as anti-abortion and gun rights, that appeal to the majority of voters knowing that nothing is likely to change any of these social issues in any way any time soon.
Yes, they would favor eliminating real estate taxes on their big homes and large estates, and they also favor using public money to send their children to expensive private schools, but they would never vote to legalize a graduated income tax that would affect the wealthy that can and should pay higher taxes.
If you want fairer taxation and fairer funding for local public schools, then stop voting for Republicans.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove