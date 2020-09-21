Educators and learners of the Susquehanna Valley, we applaud you. To the community of educators at Shikellamy High School, we stand in awe of your strength and resilience.
You are facing challenges that those of us who once taught where you teach now can only imagine. It is with pride that we read your story in The Daily Item on Sept. 10: Pride at the selfless and continued efforts of maintenance and custodial workers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, office staff, and so many other unnamed support staff for the work they perform behind the scenes and without fanfare; pride in the cooperation of the students who daily support the district’s efforts to educate them and keep them safe; and pride in the teachers who are teaching virtually and in-person simultaneously in spite of uncertainty and exhaustion. You are to be commended.
Your commitment has begun to rebuild a sense of community. Because you show up daily in spite of seemingly insurmountable challenges, you are beginning to reimagine education. The impact of your efforts is impossible to measure, but that has always been true in education. COVID-19 upended the world of education as you knew it, and certainly as we knew it. Fortunately, people and programs are adaptable.
Congratulations on being more resilient than a virus. Congratulations on inventing new ways to teach. Congratulations on being awesome!
Deborah Bernhisel, Selinsgrove
Bonna Cafiso, Sunbury
Nancy Hartman, Northumberland
Carol Main, Lancaster
Susan Tonzetich, Lewisburg