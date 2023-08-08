The July 28 letter “History repeats” by Joseph Rebar needs a response. In touting the rising power and influence of China, Mr. Rebar envisions the Chinese flag flying high in Washington, because President Biden is “extremely weak.” “Stopping them is virtually impossible,” he wrote.
The international achievements of President Biden have been noteworthy. In the face of Russian aggression against the sovereign nation of Ukraine President Biden managed to help solidify and expand NATO for the safety and well-being of Europe, the U.S., and the world. Putin was not afforded an easy acquisition, the resulting disassociation of the NATO alliance, and an easy cakewalk through eastern Europe. I see this as powerful leadership on the part of President Biden. And China sees it too.
No country, including our own, should view itself so all-powerful that international cooperation and collaboration are unnecessary.
Fred Teichman, M.D.,
Lewisburg