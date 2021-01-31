Like many Americans, I watch political conflicts happening in some Central and South American, European and African nations with horror as elections favor authoritarian leaders, people riot, and political opponents are incarcerated. Dissent is welcome here as legitimate and peaceful efforts to elect representatives of the people in their interests prevail, whether I believe in the same party principles or not. Whether or not neighbors agree, we can agree on ways of making our voices heard and making political change at the ballot box and from popular pressure.
But the events of Jan. 6 proved my beliefs both right and wrong. The constitutional imperative held and the election, the people’s choice, was affirmed. There was nothing fraudulent about seven million more popular votes for the Democratic candidate. Even the administration’s poll cyber-security expert, Chris Krebs, a Republican, testified before a divided Senate that the election of 2020 was the most secure yet. But what that January day showed me was that U.S. citizens are not immune to accusations, dishonesty, rumors of abuse, and violent extremism just like in those in those other nations over which I shake my head in dismay.
What brought us to this point? Call them Banana Republicans.
Those who follow history know that the banana was brought to consumers by the United Fruit Company at the turn of the 20th century, a corporation that built plantations and transportation infrastructure, and ultimately colonized economies and politics of Costa Rica and Guatemala among others. The company treated workers the way mine owners treated miners of the same era: Busting attempts to organize, paying workers in script only good at the company store and not in actual money, encouraging ethnic divisions to keep worker factions at odds and fighting one another. Along with the primacy of profit, political enablers supported this oligarchy, rule by the wealthy.
Flash forward: We end rule by a cowardly autocrat encouraging ethnic and racial division, deriving personal gain from public resources, subverting the public’s interest to his cronies’ greed. Political enablers from minor mouthpieces like Fred Keller to national bloviators like Ted Cruz grandstand and pretend that seven million voters should not have been counted. These are Banana Republicans — who by words and actions in fact support white supremacists, the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters, extremists who violated our Constitution as well as the Capitol building.
My GOP neighbors might be disappointed in the national choice, but good people of a legitimate political party do not support violence and hooliganism. They should be wise when an autocrat boasts, “I’ll go with you,” and then hides in his White House bunker and watches heads split open on TV never going near the action he incited. Nihilists and true believers in folly and false frauds took the reins from the Dear Leader (remember his remark about becoming President for life?) and the Banana Republicans. Rioters disgraced those who understand: Peaceful dissent and protest, and organizing for change is not about facilitating the worst in its followers, left or right.
I know some reasons my neighbors supported Trump: Feeling left behind, angry at reduced prospects for their security. But there are outcomes that all people support — good health care, opportunities for small businesses, a clean environment with air to breathe and water to drink. To take care of one’s family, to feed and house them is what we want — and the right to believe as we wish and speak our minds in public forums — where liberals and conservatives can agree. In fact, people of any party see these as positive populist wants, worth “fighting” for.
My GOP neighbors need to put distance between legitimate conservative beliefs and those fellow travelers who espouse violence and a naked will to power. You have the right to be heard and register your objections. Republicans must forsake conspiracy theorists and rioters in their midst, reject right-wing provocateurs that used them to whip followers into furies. We have a Constitutional republic, to protect the minority but express the will of the majority of voters. Republicans who can be ashamed of extremist opportunists in their midst now need to right their ship.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.