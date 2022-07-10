Dr. Scott Geller from the University of West Virginia defines stress as “The perception of control!” Once I understand this most important lesson, I learned to tackle this pressure called stress differently.
I am willing to suggest that everyone on any certain day feels stress. Some people let their feelings of stress known while others hold those emotions inside. Who hasn’t said or heard that very often used phrase “I am stressed out!”
The Chris Stapleton song “I got no one to blame but me!” holds a lot of truth when it comes to stress. If you happen to be a “yes” person who believes it’s easier to just say yes than no, your natural-born instinct may be one of the causes of your frantic and never-ending sequence of assignments and goals.
People in leadership positions often have very high expectations of their assignments, duties, and responsibilities. When these often very high expectations do not happen, disappointment happens. Wham, the first thought is to work more hours, instead, just maybe, the first prescription for this diagnosis should be “Have I asked for the wisdom of others?”
Possibly, you are the one person who is the point of contact in your department, hey, maybe even the entire building. The one who everyone comes to for help, knowledge, or assistance and you thoroughly enjoy this great reputation. Oh, every department has one of these. While at the end of the work week, this person may feel exhausted, tired, or frustrated, they often bring these results on themselves
Whatever the reason is that one takes on demands voluntarily, let’s look at some helpful tips to lighten the load, remove the stress, and enjoy our work life a little bit more and more importantly a lot more.
I am not offering you silver bullets to the problem of stress. Moreover, these are some tools, phrases, and sayings, to remind us in the heat of battle to “stay in your lane!!”
n Don’t major on the minor things and don’t minor on the major things.
n Understand the difference between trivial and important!
n Learn to hand the baton off. Can someone else tackle this task as well as I can?
n Plan your day before it begins.
n There is no Lone Ranger. Ask for help.
n Admit to yourself, I can’t do it all.
n Write it down, don’t rely on your memory.
n What we think about, we become.
n Develop a plan to change.
n It’s easier to say “no” and return with a “yes” than it is to say “yes” and have to return and say “no.”
“Do you know what the next five years of your life will look like? The same as the last five years unless we do something different!”
Caz Russell is a certified Leadership speaker, teacher, trainer & coach and author of “Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has taught Me About Life and Leadership.”