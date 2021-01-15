On Jan. 6, for the first time since 1814, our U.S. Capitol was attacked. Unbelievably, it was by our own citizens which is unconscionable and despicable behavior by any standard. It is of course all President Donald Trump’s fault to hear all the voices pontificating over the last two days. While it’s beyond doubt he had tremendous influence on this dark days event, a closer look at other things should be done before the fair trial at noon and the hanging at 12:30.
Those of us who’ve lived a long life were fortunate to see statesman in our Oval Office and our Congress. I feel fortunate to have these people while those in their 20s and 30s have been deprived of this luxury. We had legislators working with the president to benefit Americans while today we only have those who want to benefit their political party and agendas. We saw people like Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill and President Ronald Reagan, who couldn’t have been more diverse in their political idealogy, who after being unable to get something done call and say Mr. President or Mr. Speaker depending on who called whom, what do need to do to get this done?
Now we have a speaker who tears up the president’s speech at the State of the Union. We have a president who berates everybody who disagrees with him on Twitter. We have a society that has nobody who makes mistakes — we only have victims. If something doesn’t go your way, don’t work at it or with somebody to get it correct. Blame racism, sexism or some phobia because there’s no way you could be expected to solve problems with effort, only blame us acceptable or expected. We have students in every level of education who are proficient in texting or emailing but incapable of the 3 R’s those of my generation grew up with. If you want a real treat, go to a store and give one of our future leaders a $5 bill and a penny when your bill is $4.76 after they’ve rung into the register as their world crashes into confusion.
We cannot or will not think for ourselves or take responsibility and then wonder why events such as Wednesday take place. I’m afraid that we will be asking why it doesn’t happen more often. I cast votes for Donald Trump in both elections he was involved in not because I was enamored of him, rather I couldn’t or wouldn’t vote for his opponents and that may be the real problem folks. We are left with the top people being Trump or Biden or Clinton when all that really signifies is Darwin was wrong.
Until we as citizens once again strive to do right, instead of always being right, I’m terrified this is as good as it gets. We are careening toward a cliff and the wheels are falling off the wagon with no leadership present or in our future. Unless we demand better, this will not be the worst thing we see. That should scare anybody.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury