The new state law that recently went into effect upgrades penalties for certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for some violations, especially repeat violations.
The bipartisan bill was overwhelmingly supported by legislation from all sides — passing 46-4 earlier this year and the House 168-32 a year ago — and Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 59 of 2022 — referred to as “Deana’s Law” — in July. It went into effect 120 days after passage, so the penalties are now on the books.
PennDOT sent out a reminder earlier this week that the legislation is now in effect, so drivers beware. When passed, Gov. Wolf said the bill’s aim is to end what critics call a “revolving door” for serious DUI offenders.
According to data from the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 91 percent of drivers operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent — the legal limit in 49 of 50 states, including Pennsylvania — involved in fatal crashes had prior DUI convictions.
The bill amends Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders, and imposing an 18-month driving privilege suspension for a DUI conviction graded as a felony of the second degree.
The bill was inspired by the death of Deana Eckman, who was struck and killed in 2019 by a drunk driver with five previous DUI convictions. The 30-year-old driver’s pickup truck crossed a double yellow line and slammed head-on into the car she was riding in. The driver pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to 25 1/2 to 51 years in prison.
The driver had been out of prison for just a few months after a fifth DUI conviction. One of the changes to the state’s DUI laws would require an individual convicted of a third DUI offense to serve consecutive sentences for separate counts, instead of serving the sentences at the same time.
The laws and penalties in place, in too many instances, aren’t working. Maybe these new measures will work. As we have said in this space previously, extending sentences can be effective if those serving time while struggling with addiction have access to corrective measures so they emerge from incarceration changed and rehabilitated.
“This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping repeat offenders from continuing to operate a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol after being charged with a DUI,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Repeating these offenses puts others at risk and these law changes reflect the severity of these acts to make our roads safer.”
It is our hope the punitive measures work as intended, but making sure those who need help with addiction get it while serving their penalties should also be a critical component.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.