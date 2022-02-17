In his letter to The Daily Item on Feb. 11, Joel Stoltzfus states that only a small percentage of the U.S. population has died from COVID-19.
Mr. Stoltzfus states correctly that other causes of death outweigh COVID-19, particularly in selected age groups. He uses these statistics to argue against public health mandates to mitigate the spread.
But the more important point is this: In the 700 days since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been about 6,300,000 deaths in the United States. Of these, about 900,000 were due to COVID-19. That’s an average of about 1 out of 7 deaths. In my opinion, that is the statistic that justifies using strong public health measures to combat it.
Marion Jacobsen,
Lewisburg