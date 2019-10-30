On Nov. 5, we have an opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate for Union County commissioner, Stacy Richards. Stacy has excellent government agency experience which will be invaluable as Union County faces new challenges.
She is committed to supporting a high quality of life in our county for all citizens. She understands the importance of economic development and well-paying jobs as the foundation of a strong community where people can earn sustainable incomes and adequately support their families. She also knows we have tough decisions to make in order to save our environment and address climate change. And lurking in all our communities is the danger of opioid addiction. Stacy is ready to work on these problems.
Likewise, she supports and will work to maintain the rich history of our county, our natural resources and recreation areas, our county agencies and law enforcement, our small town and agriculture focus throughout the county.
She will listen, learn, and work with the other commissioners toward a stronger and healthier Union County.
Please join me and vote for Stacy for Union County Commissioner on Nov. 5.
Sharon Koppel,
Mifflinburg