Student loan debt forgiveness is a complex issue that leaves many conflicted. In the end, it feels the program likely does more good than harm, offering a boost to many who have been burdened by the rising costs of tuition, predatory loan programs and a changing job market.
According to The Associated Press, more than 20 million will be eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely, and 23 million more could get it reduced. The plan cancels $10,000 per borrower and another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients, for those who earn less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 per household.
Those are all good things.
However, it is understandable that some don’t see a sense of fairness, particularly among a large group who have paid off their loans. It is easy to understand their resentment.
The Washington Post called it a regressive tax, noting it “takes money from the broader tax base, mostly made up of workers who did not go to college, to subsidize the education debt of people with valuable degrees. Though Mr. Biden’s plan includes an income cap, the threshold does not reflect need or earnings potential, meaning white-collar professionals with high future salaries stand to benefit.”
According to Forbes, more than half of college students leave school with debt with 92 percent of all debt coming from federal student loans. Pennsylvania’s average student owes $39,371, trailing just New Hampshire and Delaware nationally. For years, many pay more in student loans each month than they do for a home mortgage, without making much headway on the loans.
Forgiving some loans to qualified individuals makes a big difference to a lot of people.
It seems like there are ways to remediate the problem in some ways. Many scholarships go unfilled each year as students either don’t qualify or don’t apply. These awards can be from high schools or the colleges and universities students will be attending; they can run from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.
Some of these schools carry hundreds of millions of dollars, some billions, in endowments that can perhaps offset some costs.
Students bypass more affordable solutions like spending a few years at a community college, where credits transfer seamlessly. The exploding cost of tuition also has a severe impact.
The forgiveness, in some ways, feels like a solution that doesn’t respond to the real problem, one that will still leave millions of students thousands of dollars in debt, including many without a degree.
There is no right or wrong answer here, as there is no right or wrong way for families to go about paying for college. But it is clear, that more answers are needed other than forgiving loans and moving on.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.