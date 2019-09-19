Two seniors at the Lewisburg Area High School have hit the mark with their project to offer food and hygiene products to students who need them.
Abby Gilger, 17, and Grace Rosevear, 18, started “Dragon2Go” as part of their senior project. They said the federal government shutdown last year inspired the idea because it illustrated the emotional toll and economic effects that a sudden job loss can have on a family.
The “Dragon2Go” pantry is available to any student in need. It is similar to pantry or food programs in many schools, but the Lewisburg students have hit on an issue that is drawing increasing attention from school administrators, teachers and staff members across the region.
Most schools have programs to provide food assistance to students in need, but school district personnel are noting an increasing need for toiletry and personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant — items that may be dropped from family shopping lists when every penny counts.
The Lewisburg seniors are including these kinds of items in their new pantry, along with grab-and-go food items such as granola bars and refrigerated yogurt cups. There also will be some canned goods and non-perishable items available as well.
Teachers and other staff members will be available to meet students seeking assistance as part of an effort to preserve anonymity.
But the students have already provided a key element — the vision for how the program should operate and the kinds of items that should be available.
“Who better to organize this than high school students who can see what’s needed better than adults can,” said Lewisburg High School Principal Paula Reber.
Through their efforts, Abby Gilger, Grace Rosevear and everyone involved in this and similar programs are helping to ensure that every student can have what they need in order to focus on their school work and achieve their full potential. All of us can help as well by donating to free pantry programs operating within our local school districts.
A list of products sought for donation to “Dragon2Go” will be posted on the school district’s website. Cash contributions can be made by check to the Lewisburg Area High School, c/o Dragon2Go in the memo line.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.