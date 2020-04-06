While teachers around the country are aggressively learning tools for online teaching, parents throughout the states are begging for a means to routine. Beginning this week, local school districts are implementing some structure to the current at-home public education system.
Many teachers are to continue where they left off, while also including more online features such as Khan Academy, i-Ready, APEX, and Study Island into the at-home work mix. And, seemingly all teachers from the surrounding districts have made online office hours in order to provide students with feedback and guidance through the online materials.
Most of this conversation will take place through Google Classroom and in the means of typing. But for many students – in particular, middle and high school students of Lewisburg – are not able to access video or face-to-face (kind-of) communication through Zoom, Skype, or other forms of video conferencing. In fact, when the principal of Lewisburg High School recently sent a YouTube video out to the students, some high school students could not access the video on YouTube using their school computer: They had to use their parents.
Under the once standard means of education, such video access was not necessary or problematic. But now, as the world stops and transforms its means of business and learning, students such as one high schooler find that “it’s difficult to access certain things [on school computers]. I need to use my parents laptops to get to things….It’s complicated.”
More so, at the moment, other than the Shikellamy Teacher drive-by waves and local school district’s consistent lunch handouts, students have not had any visual contact with their teachers up until this week. For the interest of communication and interaction, students need to communicate with direct conversation in order to learn most successfully. There is a lot that school’s need to adjust and maneuver, but the inclusion of the ability to video conference seems essential to a pandemic student’s survival.
John Zangari-Ryan,
CEO of Customized Tutoring Services
East Buffalo Township