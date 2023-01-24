It was terrific to hear members of Susquehanna University’s men’s basketball team talk about community engagement during their visit to a Selinsgrove kindergarten class on Friday morning.
The visit by the student-athletes “is a great way to bond with the team and learn about people in the community,” said SU freshman Allen Cieslak.
River Hawk senior Quincy Haughton made the return trip to Julie Prusch’s classroom after visiting for the past few years. “We take pride in helping out the community,” he said.
Students at Susquehanna and Bucknell universities are valuable assets to the region that often go overlooked. Some have higher profiles — student-athletes show up in the sports pages regularly — but for the most part they are anonymous.
Local college students involved in clubs, greek organizations, affinity groups and more from the universities are regularly active in the Selinsgrove and Lewisburg communities. Their interactions are valuable, for the students and the temporary communities, they are calling home.
During Susquehanna’s Day of Service, held each spring, students spend time cleaning parks and helping nonprofits. At tax time, accounting majors in SU’s Sigmund Weis School of Business provide free tax help to assist low-income taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The same thing happens in Lewisburg, where Bucknell students are involved in the community garden and food banks. Bison basketball players annually visit patients at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.
Town and gown relationships are incredibly valuable and those areas with cooperative exchange often feature vibrant areas and downtowns. These community partnerships can lift a town and a university, drawing more students and even creating more opportunities for business in the area.
For the students, these outreaches can offer a sense of home as well. It is easy to forget many of them are away from home for the first time — some far away from home. They are part of this community for four or five years, so the quicker they are able to assimilate and attach themselves to something of personal value, the better.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.