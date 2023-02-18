The kids, as it always seems to turn out, are alright.
Building out of a “community unit” as part of their Advanced Placement language and composition at Danville Area High School, two juniors there decided to search, set up, manage and oversee a community blood drive at the high school.
“I like serving my community,” Alaina Soza said. “My childhood dream was to be a member of the Peace Corps, and service to me has changed my life. I always have wanted to extend to others that kindness.
“I’ve probably spent 10-plus hours making posters, sending emails, doing training, and more to have amazing students be able to volunteer as canteen workers, schedule our donors, and work with our local blood bank. It’s been hard.
“But I know it’s a good thing to do and like my mom says, if you have the chance, always do something good. You’ll never regret a good deed.”
People don’t really talk like that anymore. Good on them.
The event was a smash hit. Each scheduled slot was filled on Thursday, an important note when you consider the American Red Cross continues to plea for blood donations. The Red Cross noted this week that 1-in-7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. Red Cross officials noted winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply.
Students of all ages are slowly returning to a sense of normalcy as we approach the three-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it seems like many of them are looking for ways to make a greater impact and for that, they should be applauded.
We see these types of outreaches in schools across the area. From older students offering career advice to younger students at Milton to Lewisburg students serving as aides in special needs classrooms, the impact can be immeasurable. That is for the students receiving the outreach and those offering a helping hand or aiming to push the world forward.
There will be a good look at the impact students can have just an hour west of here this weekend when Penn State’s annual dance marathon, THON, kicks off.
The nation’s largest student-run philanthropic effort annually raises more than $10 million for pediatric cancer and cancer research.
Some of the impacts of these events can’t be measured. Certainly, there is a final tally of funds from THON or an official count of pints of blood donated.
But the reach goes well beyond that, perhaps offering an even greater impact on those overseeing the events, who have shown a level of leadership and community to be admired.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman