If George W. Keffer were here today, he would be smiling.
That’s because Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon, backed up by the Line Mountain High School football team, cleaned up and painted over graffiti that defaced the 96.2-foot-long covered bridge that Mr. Keffer built 133 years ago — in 1888.
In those days, the Keffer Station Bridge, with its Burr arch-truss design, might creak just a bit when people or horses would step across the span, which still carries Mill Road across the Shamokin Creek, just east of Sunbury.
Unfortunately, the wooden interior of this historic structure — a spot that likely witnessed its fair share of first kisses among young couples who would quietly stroll under its roof — had been altered by recent generations of people armed with cans of spray paint.
On Saturday, members of the Line Mountain Football team and their coaches offered a game-changing effort — picking up brushes and rollers to apply a fresh coat of red paint to cover up the graffiti and restore the look of one of many covered bridges across Pennsylvania that have spanned the test of time.
“I’m thrilled with them being out here,” said Commissioner Klebon, who spearheaded the effort.
We are lucky to still have approximately 200 covered bridges across Pennsylvania. Most of them were built from the early to late 1800s and are now posted on the National Register of Historic Places. The Hassenplug Covered Bridge, for example, was built in 1825, spanning Buffalo Creek in Mifflinburg.
The roof of a covered bridge helps protect the wooden beams and decking below from deteriorating in the weather, according to Pennsylvania Covered Bridges, a website at pacoveredbridges.com that is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic bridges.
“Bridge engineers pointed out that a housed timber truss span has a life expectancy at least three times greater than one unhoused,” the website states. “Another positive reason why bridges were covered was that the roof strengthened the entire structure.”
The volunteer work offered by the Line Mountain students and coaches help us continue to enjoy these historic gems.
“The whole county should be thrilled with a group like this coming out here to volunteer their time on a beautiful Saturday morning,” Klebon said.
We are, and we are sure that George W. Keffer would be as well.
