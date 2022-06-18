No one knows better what today’s students are dealing with than students themselves. So it is great news to learn that the Students Preserving Mental Health club at Danville High started in 2021 has grown from a dozen to 90 members in a little more than a year.
Perhaps just as important, the students who jumpstarted the critical outreach — including some who just graduated — understand their work is just beginning. They’re taking the road less traveled because they know a lot of their peers are struggling because many are struggling themselves.
Recent Danville grad Chloe Hoffman said she expects the club to be around a long time, but the continued awareness and numbers will help. “We’ll just continue to do our part, and hopefully spread that drive to other people, and hope that it dwindles and goes away,” she said in an interview for The Daily Item’s yearlong series on mental health. “It’s going to take more than just us. We need people to take a stand together and end the stigma.”
Over the past few school years, there have been a handful of student suicides in the Valley, each shakingly tragic.
At Danville, two students died within a matter of months. In every instance, schools are quick to offer counselors and interaction for students who seek it out.
But not every student, regardless of age, looks for help. They bottle up emotions and can often fall prey to a level of loneliness that can lead to the unthinkable.
One of the issues at Danville emerged in the days following the deaths. Students were out of school after many across the nation were first shut down in March 2020 for COVID. School officials tried to make the resources available.
“They needed each other. We offered to be here, but they needed their peers,” Danville superintendent Ricki Boyle said. “The only way to do it was to create something for themselves. That was very instrumental in why it became a thing. They have carried it through tremendously. I can’t give these kids enough credit.”
Recognization, awareness, companionship. A simple reminder that we’re all dealing with something.
“It’s cool they are tackling something that is bigger than them, but even bigger than just their age bracket,” said club adviser Emily Morgan, a biology teacher at Danville.
Hats off to these students and others like them who have stood up to say it’s OK to not be OK.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.