Reopening schools in late August and early September was the focal point everyone began pointing toward when COVID-19 abruptly closed schools in March. How, with cases on the rise over the summer with expectations of a surge in the fall, would schools be able to open safely, many wondered.
It turns out, all that planning between school leaders, faculty and long conversations with health professionals — even if it called for some minor delays — seems to have paid off. We have made it to Christmas break without any signigicant mass outbreaks coming out of our schools, so consider it a job well done by students, parents and educators.
Everyone thought schools were going to be superspreaders. How could they not be? Dozens of kids in classrooms for seven hours a day, doing who knows what after school. Seemed like a recipe for disaster.
Only it wasn’t.
“Schools were thought to be super spreaders, and we’ve had a lot of anxiety,” Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said. “But we’ve made it almost four months and we’re just not seeing the transmissions come out of our schools. Our students have adapted really.”
That means everyone has adapted. New protocols are in place, that begin at home. Parents checking temperatures and doing wellness checks each morning before kids even arrive at schools has been helpful. Some districts are using an online app featuring a checklist.
Teachers have added more on their already full plates, doing temperature checks after students arrive in schools. Desks are moved farther apart. Schools have staggered schedules to limit the number of kids in a classroom.
The things we know work combating COVID-19 — masks, social distancing, proper hygiene, staying home when sick — have worked in schools. When someone is positive, they’re out of the school and contact tracing has led to dozens of students and staffers being quarantined.
The protocols have worked because everyone involved understands that kids learn best, teachers are most effective when in-person instruction is available.
It’s been a community effort to get this far, farther than most people thought.
“I think kids have been in school far longer than anyone expected,” Allison Hess, Geisinger’s vice president of Health Innovations said. “When we went into the fall, many people, including school administrators and the public, thought it would only be a short period of time before it was shut down. But with everyone following the mitigation efforts, it has been successful. The compliance and acceptance of mitigation from the students has allowed this to happen.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.