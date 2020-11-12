News Monday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be 90 percent effective in testing is promising and welcome as the fall surge everyone expected is at hand.
Now we ask those overseeing the process to not let the politics get in the way here. Just get a safe vaccine ready for as many people as possible as quickly as it is safe to do so.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, Dr. Bill Gruber, said this week. “We’re very encouraged.”
There are still dozens, likely hundreds of things we don’t know yet about a long-term vaccine. Dr. Jesse Goodman, former chief of the FDA’s vaccine division, said Pfizer’s early results are “extremely promising” but wondered about things like how long the vaccine lasts and does it afford the same protections based on demographics, including age.
According to the New York Times’ COVID vaccine tracker, there are “52 vaccines in clinical trials on humans, and at least 87 preclinical vaccines under active investigation in animals.”
That is all tremendous news. Vaccines are not easy to create, test or even distribute in any sort of short time frame. All of them take years to develop and test, thus the reason for an optimistic yet cautious approach.
President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s plan to produce and deliver 300 million doses by early next year and to “accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics,” has unquestionably helped expedite the process.
Immediately after Pfizer made its announcement, Vice President Mike Pence touted the government’s role in the process. Pfizer responded that it hadn’t taken any government funding.
And social media melted down, demanding credit on all sides.
Here’s the deal: Real people, those who have seen loved ones suffer, don’t care who gets the credit. They want to see a safe and successful vaccine made available as soon as possible.
America, in too many instances, has become a society solely focused on winning, where accomplishing something for the greater good isn’t as important as the chest-bumping victory.
In this case, a win is when we can all return to some semblance of normalcy. We are a long way from that point.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.