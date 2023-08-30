There was a big robbery in Williamsport on Saturday. It involved a bunch of kids on two Little League teams.
They entered a Little League tournament that is structured on a double elimination format that begins at the very lowest level of competition and follows that format all the way through to Williamsport. However, if you should reach the national or international final, that format suddenly becomes “one and done.”
After Saturday’s competition, there was no undefeated team left in the tournament and four teams with one loss each. Tell me; just who is the winner of the double elimination tournament?
I was involved as a Little League umpire in a state sectional game that necessitated a double header in a single day. This occurred because of Little League’s timeline for completion of the tournament with double elimination format, and because of inclement weather the prior day. The loser’s bracket team won both games and advanced.
The game times for Saturday’s games were 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.. There is no reason on this earth that a second, and truly deciding game, could not have been played in both brackets. If it can be done at the state level, it can surely be done in Williamsport.
Unfortunately, major television networks control the scheduling, the timelines, and the purse strings, and as a result of that, kids got robbed.
Is it a double elimination tournament? Not hardly; just ask the kids from Texas and Chinese Taipei. They’ll tell you.
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville