We understand — and fully appreciate — that summer is prime time for travel, fun activities with the kids, swimming pools, backyard barbecues, a good book under a shady tree and everything else relaxing.
Summer days are not normally the time we think much about elections and the views of candidates who seek our votes. We normally focus in on that before primary elections in May and general elections in November.
But in one state legislative district in the Valley, things are a bit different. Voters in the 85th Legislative District, which includes most of Union and Snyder counties, will be going to the polls on Aug. 20 — three weeks from today — to cast ballots in a special election for the candidate they would like to represent in the state House of Representatives for the next year.
The special election is needed this year to fill a vacancy created in May when former state Rep. Fred Keller was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Democratic candidate to succeed Keller is Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, a physician. David Rowe, a small business owner, has been nominated as the Republican candidate and Clair Moyer, a registered Republican, has announced that he is waging a write-in campaign for the seat.
Members of the League of Women Voters, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Meck-Tech and Diversified Construction helped voters get to know Rager-Kay and Rowe a bit better by staging a “Coffee With the Candidates” event Friday morning in Snyder County. More than 90 people attended the gathering at the Shade Mountain Winery.
The discussion, moderated by Bill Bowman, managing editor here at The Daily Item, touched on several issues important to voters in Central Pennsylvania.
On raising the minimum wage, Rager-Kay said a pay boost to $15 per hour would stimulate the economy “across the board.” Rowe said a mandatory wage increase would be “disastrous” and “wreak havoc” on small business owners.
On proposals to make primary elections open to all voters, regardless of party, Rager-Kay said the change would bring third-party voters into the process and allow for more voices. Rowe favors the current closed-party system, allowing voters to select the person who will lead their specific political party.
Both candidates said the state should consider reducing the size of the Pennsylvania Legislature, one of the largest in the nation. Rager-Kay said it was important to look into all of the numbers and the options. Rowe said the state Legislature should be reduced to 151 members.
With just 21 days before the special election, it is important that voters listen to the candidates’ own words as they outline their positions. Moyer and Rager-Kay will take part in the League’s Candidate’s Night event Aug 13. Rowe said he’s not sure if his schedule will allow him to attend.
Today, we are posting an audio recording of the entire “Coffee With the Candidates” forum on our website at www.dailyitem.com. Listen on your computer, or better yet, download it to your phone and listen in while you are next to the pool or under your favorite shady tree, then go to the polls and cast your ballot on Aug. 20.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hillard.