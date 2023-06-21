The 2023 swimming season is in full swing.
As I visited Sunbury Community Pool last Sunday, a very warm day, I was amazed how clean and fresh the facility was. The pool area was sparkling. You can buy sweet and savory goodies at the neat snack bar.
Kudos to all those who make it possible to operate and maintain this public swimming pool. As the proverb goes “it takes a village…” to financially sustain and continue working to keep the pool open during the summer months.
Check out the pool at 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, PA or go to their social media page https://www.facebook.com/Sunbury-Community-Pool-178080888914030/
Vickie M. DePhillips,
Sunbury