Back in 1966, I was hired for my first of three summers as a lifeguard at R.B. Winter State Park. I looked forward to my first day on the job, meeting new people, and getting a good tan at the same time. The park ranger had just ordered new swimsuits and I was struck by the color: Bright orange suits with a white strip on each side along with the word ‘GUARD’ in black inside each white strip. We thought we were the three hottest guys in the park!
The beach is more open now than it was years ago. You couldn’t swim beyond the chains that marked the swimming section. No volleyball or any type of ball game on the beach and no hitting a beach ball back and forth and of course no running. We all looked at it as “If you’re having fun, stop it!” But it was all about the safety of the sunbathers. Today’s beach features a beach volleyball court, a children’s play area, and a swimming area with 300 feet of white sand. The restrooms and dressing facilities are still there along with a seasonal limited menu snack bar. Also, there are no lifeguards.
I remember “rescuing” all the young kids, around 2-3 years old, who would race toward the water and stumble into shallow water. Instantly one of us had to jump from the lifeguard stand which was close to the shore, and grab the young boy or girl who had just received a mouthful of water as his mother came rushing after him. In my three years, I don’t recall rescuing anyone older than three years. However, we did caution the parents to “please watch your son/daughter.”
There was also a lifeguard stand in chest-deep water at the chains marking the five-foot section. However, we usually only manned that stand on a weekend when the beach was crowded with hundreds of people. Of course, as everyone knows, the water is ice-cold thanks to being fed by springs, and we lifeguards didn’t like venturing out there unless the numbers demanded it.
We also manned a two-way radio at all times in case we had to ask for additional help, and the Park Ranger checked in with us from time to time. I will never forget the day when the Park Ranger called to ask me to announce the license plate number of the car that had parked in the ranger’s marked spot. I stood up and did the usual “Can I have your attention please!” There were about 400 or more people on the beach that weekend, so all the heads were turned in my direction.
“Would the person with license plate number KG34 … and at that moment a wasp stung me on my calf and I yelled an expletive as I slapped the wasp and it flew away. I think every person on the beach heard those swear words clearly as the echo bounced off the far shore. I apologized for my rant in explaining the wasp sting and I could hear the Park Ranger laughing on the other end. Thankfully, I was able to announce the license number with no further stings!
The highlight of the following summer was an invitation from an attractive young female. I had a steady girlfriend at the time and was picking up some beach litter when I saw a group of about eight teenage girls coming toward me.
“Hey!” one of them yelled to me. I turned my head toward her. She instantly responded, “My name is Candy and do you know why they call me Candy?” I said “No” and before I could say anything else she said “Cuz’ I’m sweet, you wanna try me?” And I instantly blubbered while laughing to myself “No, I gotta’ get this beach litter picked up and then I’m going home.” It was near the end of my shift so I was hoping she wasn’t serious. I think her group had a good laugh scaring me off.
My last summer was interesting because we almost closed the park to swimming. A few times during the summer a state employee from Harrisburg showed up to test the water to make sure it was safe. He would hand his test tube to me and I’d walk out waist-deep and reach down into the water to fill the test tube and hand it over to him. No problems until later in the summer when I got a phone call from the park ranger telling me that the test sample came back with high levels of urine and he had to close the swimming area until they got a second sample. The mystery was solved when one of the other lifeguards, who had never taken the sample, noted he just skimmed the top of the water to fill the test tube which meant he easily could have picked up a stream from one of the many younger kids who were in the water and didn’t want to leave. Mystery solved and the follow-up sample was excellent.
My wife (Mrs. Codger aka Linda) noted when I was writing this column that she spent many summer days on the beach at R.B. Winter Park with her two young children and a friend who also had young children. She noted “I thought the lifeguards looked dorky.”
“So, you married one!” She smiled. I guess I don’t look as dorky now as I did then!
This Old Codger would recommend R.B. Winter Park to anyone who loves the beach, swimming, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.