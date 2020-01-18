I live and work in the Sunbury community. My kids go to school in Sunbury. Many of my friends, colleagues, and clients are in this area. Now we all have been advised by UPMC that the Sunbury Community Hospital, upon which many of us have depended for our entire lives, is being closed.
This closure is not a simple matter of dollars and cents to those of us in this community. It may well be a matter of life and death. When it comes to traumatic injuries or sickness, seconds count. How many seconds, minutes, and even hours will be lost because our community no longer has a health care facility? How many lives will be lost? These are questions to which only time will provide answers that no one wishes be left to chance.
UPMC claims it is a “nonprofit” entity while paying its executives and other employees millions of dollars per year, all while attempting to elude taxation by local entities. For a nonprofit hospital to abruptly close its doors, without even reaching out to community leaders in an effort to avoid the same, makes me call into question whether profits are not, in fact, the sole issue of concern to this entity.
On its public website, UPMC states of its community endeavors that, “UPMC provided $1.2 billion in IRS-defined community benefits in 2018. These efforts include more than 3,000 community programs, charity and other costs of care for those in need, and support for research and education. In partnership with a wide range of community organizations, we are working to improve the health of the communities we serve ...” UPMC appears to have forgotten these lofty claims in the case of its Sunbury location.
Yet, UPMC the “conglomerate,” is not itself an adequate indicator of the wishes of its employees.
Today, I was abruptly reminded of this fact when I spoke to a group of UPMC employees in need of legal services. These folks obviously need to worry about the welfare of themselves and their families, but they unilaterally shared their tears only for the lives that will be lost and the patients who may never find solace such as that provided in our “home town hospital.”
These employees were much more concerned with the loss of the hospital to our community than they were for themselves. Like selfless other true health care providers, their love of giving back exceeded their need for personal satisfaction and gain. I can only salute them at this time.
By and through this writing I am imploring each of our community leaders, from the civic and political, to the philanthropic, to look closely at what each can do to ensure a continuity of health services remains available to our citizenry. To this end, it is my sincere hope that everyone involved in, or caring about, this issue attends the town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening in the Sunbury City Council meeting room.
Many years ago, the Sunbury Hospital’s public statement was, “Our sole ambition is to bring the utmost quality of care to the community in and around Sunbury, PA. Safe, efficient and effective medical care is something that all human beings should have access to.”
It is my sincere hope that, by and through the combined resources of our community, another medical entity will be found to step in and take over where UPMC has decided to step away. While UPMC can obviously move forward without Sunbury, Sunbury’s citizenry cannot move safely forward without its hospital.
Joel Wiest is an attorney in Sunbury.