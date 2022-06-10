When the state Department of Transportation rejected Sunbury’s original parade route proposal for the big Semiquincentennial Heart and Heritage Parade set for July 4, event organizers and city officials did not panic.
“The show will go on,” Sunbury’s 250th Celebration Co-Chair Jody Ocker said immediately, slicing through the temporary confusion. “We are having a parade.”
Parade planners had initially hoped to enter Market Street around 10th Street and proceed down to the area of Cameron Park.
Officials at the state Department of Transportation were just doing their job when they nixed that plan. They had concerns about the ability of larger trucks to navigate through the city during the event as well as issues tied to other streets that are currently closed for construction.
Fortunately, PennDOT determined that Market Street, between Fourth Street and Front Street, the prime downtown section that includes Cameron Park, could be closed for the parade without adversely affecting other state highway traffic moving through the city that day.
With that news, the show was back on as organizers began work to draw up a new parade route. That process is still in motion with a new plan expected soon. Parade committee chairs Lindie Lloyd and Councilman John Barnhart both said they are working with PennDOT officials and the office of state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, to iron out all of the details.
Ocker said the committee is expecting more than 60 entries for the parade. Rep. Culver and state Sen. John R. Gordner have been named the grand marshals.
Parade planners are doing a good job keeping their eye on the prize, organizing one of the largest parades in Sunbury’s 250-year-history, all for the 250th anniversary celebration.
“The parade will go on,” parade chair Lloyd said, “and nothing is different except for a few different routes we will take.”
No need for panic. City officials and planners have everything under control.
“That’s the mentality of the 250th committee,” Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious told us. “There have been barriers to overcome for the show to go on, but the committee is doing a great job to push through and this parade is still happening.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.