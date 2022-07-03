Sunbury turns 250 years old this week and plans to celebrate with a party not seen in the city in years, decades, and maybe centuries.
City leaders are excited. Sunbury 250 organizers Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck are excited. City residents should be excited.
The party has been two and half-centuries in the making, but planning for the celebration has been underway for a few years.
When then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich announced work was beginning on the city’s 250th anniversary a handful of years ago, it almost felt premature. It wasn’t.
Since then, city officials and leaders of the semiquincentennial — Ocker and Shreck and others — have tirelessly and meticulously brought the city to where it stands right now: On the precipice of a week-long celebration built around music, food, history and camaraderie.
“We are excited and nervous but all the details are falling into place and everybody is working together in the city departments and the committees and the businesses who are providing in-kind services,” Ocker said. “That’s exactly how it should be and I am grateful and happy about it.”
After some traffic hiccups, the parade — we’re told the grandest this city has ever seen — will step off Monday morning. It will be followed up by entertainment throughout the city, anchored around Cameron Park. A proclamation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. in the city square to kick off events after the parade.
Even as the event approaches, those interested in attending some, part or all of the celebration, should stay as updated as possible by visiting the event’s website — sunbury250.com — to keep up with all the moving parts.
“We want everyone to keep going to the website so they can see a detailed list of events,” Ocker said. “The website is updated often and people will be able to find out everything we have to offer through the celebration.”
The celebration ends Saturday with the kickoff of the Sunbury Celebration near the North Fourth Street Plaza, which offers games, food vendors and entertainment, including the fireworks display, an illuminating moment city Councilman Jim Eister said will be the biggest in city history.
That is a lot of history to celebrate in a week, but one we should all be glad to be a part of in the coming days.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.