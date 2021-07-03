Appropriate levels of health care, either for those seeking to fulfill an emergent need or preventative care, are only as good as the access. As The Daily Item and fellow CNHI papers highlighted earlier this year in our expansive investigative piece on rural health care, access remains one of the most significant hurdles for local patients.
In Sunbury, more access is on the way with the opening of a new Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury center, coming Tuesday to the Fourth Street plaza. A convenient care center will open later this summer in the same location. When fully open, the location will span 24,000 square feet. The new location features more services than were available at the former Geisinger Sunbury location, including X-ray, laboratory, and telemedicine equipment.
If a patient in need of more serious care would arrive at the Fourth Street location, providers will call 911 and an ambulance will assist in transporting the individual to a more appropriate facility for treatment.
There are terrific medical facilities across the region thanks to the extended footprint of Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and UPMC.
But Sunbury was sort of an island, especially since the city’s Community Hospital closed in early 2020. While Geisinger had a clinic in Sunbury, it wasn’t conveniently located for some, out on the other side of the Hamilton underpass.
This new location offers the best of two worlds: A walkable, convenient location for nearly everyone in the city, while also filling another space in the sprawling plaza opposite Weis Markets.
“We are ready,” Dr. Suzy Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger community medicine, said. “The addition of these services to our expanding network helps make health care easier for our neighbors in the community.”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich called the new facility “fantastic news” for city residents. He is spot on.
“I am extremely pleased that Sunbury was chosen and now, less than two years after the hospital closed, we now have a health care facility again thanks to Geisinger,” he said.
“We look forward to working with them.”
The way we get medical care today is changing almost daily. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated that change, speeding up the expansion of telemedicine and other community outreach.
But the best medical professionals always say hands-on, face-to-face offers the best treatment and the best chance for positive outcomes.
This expansion into Sunbury offers more providers, more services and more access to an area that really needed it. For a city that has bore the brunt of bad news when it comes to hospitals, this latest news is a breath of fresh air for its residents and city leaders.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.