Would you rather be awakened on Sunday morning by church bells pealing in the vales or hunters’ guns firing from the forests and byways?
Hunting is necessary to control the herd of white-tailed deer as anyone can see when you count the dead carcasses littering our highways.
Is Sunday hunting going to achieve this goal of attracting more hunters? What other alternatives have been considered?
Has the hunting community had any input in the regulation process of licensing and season scheduling?
Lester Brubaker,
Duncannon