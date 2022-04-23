Last month, the U.S. Senate passed legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act is now in front of the House of Representatives for approval before it can go to the president to sign into law. However, this act is not what is best for our health.
The Sunshine Protection Act would end the twice-annual changing of our clocks and, according to supporters, would advocate brighter afternoons, more economic activity and allow children to play outdoors later. However, DST increases sleep deprivation, causing on average 19 minutes of sleep loss per day, and increases health risks associated with heart attack and strokes. In fact, changing to DST results in a nationwide 8% increase in strokes in the first two days of the spring change and 5% more heart attacks after the change.
Permanent DST has been implemented twice before in U.S. history, and it failed each time. During WWII from 1942 to 1945, it was implemented to conserve fuel. It was repealed in 1945 when individual states implemented their own standard time. Legislation was again passed in 1974 during the oil crisis, but was quickly abolished due to an increase in fatalities at school bus stops.
DST was implemented in the United Kingdom from 1968 to 1971, and in Russia from 2011 to 2014, both times ending because of unpopularity and an increase in mood disorders.
Switching to a permanent standard time would be best for our health, mood and safety.
Adopting permanent standard time would give our bodies a good circadian alignment, keeping our body clocks in line with sun time. Good circadian alignment and sleep quality decreases the risk of many health risks including, obesity, metabolic disorders, diabetes and heart attacks.
DST has been shown to cause an increase in depression, stress and suicides. Studies have found that the best treatment for seasonal affective disorder is bright morning sun, which is associated with standard time.
Standard time allows for more light when more people are out, in the afternoon and evening, and reduces factors that increase crime. During DST, studies show an increase in behaviors associated with crime such as increased alcohol and drug use, more unstructured after school time and worse judgment. Arizona and Hawaii, states that have adopted permanent standard time, have reported stable crime rates throughout the year, while neighboring states have increases in crime throughout the DST months.
For these reasons, blocking the Sunshine Protection Act and supporting a permanent standard time is the right thing to do. It is already federally permitted for a state to adopt permanent standard time like Arizona, Hawaii and all U.S. territories. Write a letter to your Congress member to push forward the Sleep Protection Act, which ends the seasonal clock change with permanent standard time.
Dr Anne Marie Morse is a board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric neurologist at Geisinger.