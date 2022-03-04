I read with interest the letter from Howard Woodring (Feb. 24) regarding the law of supply and demand and capitalism.
While not discussing Mr. Woodring’s conclusions, I would point out his description of the law of supply and demand identifies only one possible situation, which is the exact number of consumers for the exact number of an item.
The other two possible scenarios would be to have more buyers and less products or more products and less buyers.
In the first case, there becomes a competition among buyers to obtain what they want.
In Mr. Woodring’s example if he had 12 hats and 16 people who wanted those hats, what would a typical merchant do if a buyer came to him and offered him $20 for one of his hats? Thus, we have the real estate market today where prices are escalating due to short supply.
The last scenario would be fewer buyers for those 12 hats. The merchant after not being able to sell all of his hats would discount the price in an attempt to entice people to buy his remaining hats so as not to lose money with the excess inventory.
Thus, we see merchants having “President’s Day” sales, etc. and stores like Big Lots and Ollies.
Ted Yeager
Elysburg