This weekend I was in Washington, D.C., with more than 2,000 of my fellow Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers. We were all together when we heard about the tragedies in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
There is so much we can do to prevent acts of violence such as these. One action you can take is telling our Pennsylvania Senators to pass universal background checks on firearm purchases. The House of Representatives has already passed universal background checks on firearm purchases. Senator Bob Casey is endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety as a gun sense candidate, but Senator Pat Toomey is not.
Anyone who cares about saving lives in our country needs to call or write to his office and urge him to support universal background checks on firearm purchases. You can get in contact with his office by texting “CHECKS” to 644-33.
Ryan Shabahang,
Lewisburg