I am writing to urge Senator Casey and Senator Toomey to vote in support of The For The People Act (HR1/S1).
If passed, this law will strengthen America’s voting, elections, campaign finance, and ethics laws. This act should be passed with true bipartisan support to tell our citizens, as well as the global community, that America will not tolerate anti-democratic forces and authoritarian extremists in our political system.
Passing The For The People Act is true and comprehensive democratic reform that is for the people and by the people.
Margaret Waggoner,
Lewisburg