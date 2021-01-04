Many President Trump supporters believe schools should remain open during this pandemic. They believe closed schools prevent children from receiving an important part of their development. They may well be right. But these are the same people who support Trump who by his actions wants to destroy or at least greatly diminish government involvement in public education.
Trump appointed Betsy Devos head of the Department of Education. Betsy Devos opposes public education evident in her support for school choice, school voucher programs, and charter schools. The result is deeper cuts to public education, evident by some local school directors rightfully complaining about redirected funds that hurt public schools.
While a small minority of kids will benefit from school vouchers, a huge number of kids who still have to go to public schools will suffer from a lack of educational resources. Republicans have always opposed government involvement in education as they oppose government participating in any federal programs that help people. If they really care about education and public schools, they would be sure they were properly funded.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg