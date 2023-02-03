Have you gone to church camp, Boy Scout or Girl Scout camp? The memories of those days last forever. I went to church camp at Central Oak Heights (COH) for five years. Even before I was old enough to be a camper I went to COH while my EUB pastor father directed camps and my mother was a counselor at the camps. My family would also attend Bible Conference at COH and other special programs.
Sometimes we would go to COH just to go swimming in the great pool. I learned to swim in that pool. Do you remember the polar bear swims and the water Olympics?
I’m 72 now and have been fortunate enough to be able to purchase one of the cottages at COH in 2018. I still love the pool. During the past summer I was taking some friends of friends around the grounds. They shared so many memories of the crafts, Sylvan Chapel, the camper cabins. They had forgotten the Angelis bell every evening drawing us to prayer. Would you believe I even found people from my camper days when I attended college?
The reason I’m writing this letter is to appeal to your memories and ask you to make a small donation to COHA pool fund. The pool has been leaking for several years and this past summer was the end of patching things up. The plumbing had to be unearthed and replaced. Although the repairs had been delayed while trying to save money to finance the work, the savings fund cannot meet the cost demand. I am writing this only as a former camper. I do not represent the board of directors of Central Oak Heights Association in any way.
I just thought perhaps other former campers would like to help out in some small way. There are thousands of you out there. If each one could contribute $5 or $10 it surely would help. If you are so inclined, mail a check to: COHA, c/o: Phyllis Dyer, treasurer, PO Box 75, Winfield, PA 17889.
Lydia (Kauffman) Schnetzka,
Fawn Grove