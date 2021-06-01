I am writing in response to your news article about the girl with blue highlights in her hair being barred from the ceremony at SUN-Tech.
I think it is utterly ridiculous that you even published that article. She knew the rules, and she should have never died her hair an unnatural color.
Are we teaching kids today that if they cry and scream loud enough they get their way? Because that’s what she did. SUN-Tech is training our sons and daughters that go there for a job in the professional workplace. Professional workplaces have rules about hair color, piercings, and tattoos that are enforced.
If kids respected authority we wouldn’t have the problems we have today. But no, we shout it from the rooftops when they are disrespectful and do not get their way.
I am in full support of SUN-Tech banning her. They gave her options and she refused. They even then let her walk, but this is utterly ridiculous that those articles ever came into writing. I am a proud graduate of SUN-Tech.
If you abide by their rules, you do not have any problems.
The teachers, aides, office workers, and administrators really care about their students and they do their best to help you succeed in life!
Bethany Snyder,
Sunbury