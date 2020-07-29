I would like to commend Kay Cramer for her insightful and hopeful Op-Ed in the Daily Item on Sunday, July 26.
I was lucky to grow up in Union County in the 1950s and 1960s. My life was spent outdoors, building snow forts, riding my bike, fishing and hiking in the woods. As I remember it, the air was clean, streams were clear and the weather was generally good. I was blissfully unaware of conditions outside my sphere such as those in Pittsburgh, “the city of perpetual smoke” where coal powered the city’s metalworking, iron and steel industries.
My eyes were opened in high school when I took environmental science. I realized that the clean air, water and predictable climate I took for granted were not guaranteed. I became more alarmed when global warming came into our vocabulary and our psyche.
Today when I envision a world for my five grandchildren, I, like Kay, dream of one in which I am not simply unaware of the threats to our continued existence on the planet but one in which the threats do not exist.
For these reasons, I support HR 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act which, if enacted, would place a fee on carbon and give citizens the funds which are generated. Economists predict it will reduce emissions and encourage energy innovation. Please contact your representatives and senators with your support.
Michele Mitchell,
Selinsgrove