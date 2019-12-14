When I went to check out at our local CVS yesterday, I was surprised to find no attendant behind the counter. Instead, there was a sign encouraging me to try out their new self-service system.
I saw the clerk nearby and asked if she could check me out.
I explained to her that I never use the self-service checkouts at places like the grocery store or Walmart because I don’t want to contribute to the loss of jobs that such stations make possible.
The clerk agreed, saying that the store had just cut 30 hours of employment, the equivalent of two part-time workers.
Often these jobs go to people who are not trained for more lucrative positions, and who depend on these jobs to make ends meet.
I would encourage everyone to both boycott these self-service checkouts and let the store managers know that you would much prefer to see a friendly face behind the counter, knowing that you are contributing to the local economy.
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg