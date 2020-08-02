Valley businesses, particularly those in the foodservice industry, are struggling. For them to get back on their feet, we all have to do our part.
That means supporting them when we can — either in person or by ordering takeout — and by wearing masks when required and encouraged.
At least 3 Valley restaurants have closed and others are certainly in trouble. Hundreds of workers are still out of jobs, some for a second time since the state mandated shutdown of restaurants and bars in March.
The latest hit to these businesses was a rollback of the state’s reopening plan. When Gov. Tom Wolf used a broad brush to reduce restaurant capacity from the 50 percent permitted in the green stage to 25 percent, it put a target on some small eateries, even those in areas like that Valley that have maintained a consistently low level of cases and certainly have the hospital capacity — as it currently stands — to deal with an uptick.
Consider how many small restaurants are in the Valley with fewer than 50 seats inside. At 25 percent capacity, that leaves between 12 and 13 seats for customers.
How is a small business owner supposed to manage staff — a chef, wait staff — and keep enough inventory in stock to make any money?
The short answer: They won’t.
John Longstreet, president and CEO, Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, says this latest step back could result in 7,500 Pennsylvania restaurants closing permanently and the loss of 200,000 jobs,
“These are jobs that won’t come back. They’ll be gone,” Longstreet said.
Yvonne Sites’s Sunbury diner operated just two months before the pandemic forced her to close her business. “I told the (building) owner I was not coming back,” Sites said. “With it being only 25 percent, including staff, for capacity, my rent and utility and payroll and insurances, there would be no way I would be able to survive right there in that present location.”
The Valley has seen a recent increase in cases, but the region has been able to avoid serious outbreaks. It’s partly because of population and population density, but also partly because many of us have heeded the constant reminders from elected leaders and health officials about masking, social distancing and proper hygiene.
We’ve sacrificed, which is why it can be frustrating that the 25 percent rule is a statewide order, instead of a phased-in approach that led the reopening.
We encourage the governor to rethink this policy, allowing those businesses who are in less-impacted areas and following all of the guidelines to bring in more customers.
If and when he does, it will be important for us to continue to do our part. Support our businesses — they are our neighbors, friends and family — by being customers and following the guidelines that have gotten us this far.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.