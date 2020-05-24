Sometime over the next few weeks and in some new way, shape, or form, Valley restaurants will open back up. Many have been partially open during as permitted during Gov. Tom Wolf’s two-month shutdown, but clearly their business models are drastically different.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that some parts of Pennsylvania — including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — will go green.
This is a reward for what we have done as a community so far. Social distancing has worked. Wearing masks and washing hands have worked.
Erase the naive thought that this novel coronavirus isn’t as bad as we were told in March when the shutdown began. It remains highly contagious and deadly. Our medical professionals — the experts — tell us that.
But our sacrifices of recent weeks have at least offered a glimpse of how we can manage our lives with COVID-19.
The next step will be finding ways to support our local businesses even more than we have. Dozens of Valley restaurants have resorted to take-out or delivery since mid-March, including some that never offered those services until forced in that direction.
Some restaurants closed their doors entirely. Owners didn’t see the financial feasibility and with so many unknowns it made sense.
These businesses, owned and operated by our neighbors, friends and families, are going to need our help.
Read their stories on the front page of today’s edition, how they’ve managed this far. Damien Malfara, owner of Old Forge Brewing Co. in Danville, says many places like his will need help from the Paycheck Protection Program or another stimulus to bounce back fully.
“Without one of those things happening, you will likely see many restaurants close their doors permanently due to COVID-19. I don’t know if Old Forge Brewing Company will be one of those, and we will do everything we can to keep operating.”
So when you can, and when you feel comfortable, be sure to stop in a grab a bite. As of now, they are still offering takeout and delivery, so that option remains. Their phone numbers and hours are regularly published in The Daily Item and are always available at dailyitem.com.
When you leave, promise to return. Oh, and leave a nice tip, they will appreciate it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.