In his Jan. 15 My Turn, Mr. Peter Engstrom stated that Democrats stand for law and order too. Many major cities run by Democrat mayors have the highest crime rate history. Democrat district attorneys do not prosecute crime. Some Democrat lawmakers want to defund the police. You state about the rioters at the Capitol.
How do you feel about the rioters who burned federal buildings and police stations? Marchers who had slogans saying “kill the pigs.” Democratic leaders (our sitting vice president for one) paid bail money and made excuses for those riots. Yes the Capitol was bad but so were all the other riots.
Law enforcement officers should receive our utmost respect. Yes there are bad officers. Do teachers who abuse children make all teachers bad or priests who abuse children make priests bad?
In regard to national security, I don’t believe the last administration loaded planes in the middle of the night with immigrants and sent them to different parts of the United States, even here in Pennsylvania. Please explain how the Republican Party is a big threat to national security. Most Republicans and Democrats, I hope, support the constitution. All Senators and House members take an oath to support the constitution. Is this happening?
Maybe those 30 percent you mentioned support saving the country by supporting the constitution.
Dallas Klauger,
Millmont