When I was a kid in the 1960s, my mother worked for a man (I’ll call him Bill) who hired her — despite her lack of experience—because she wanted to learn. He trained her on the job, provided the foundation for her lifetime career, and became a good family friend.
At some point, my mother learned that Bill had a significant other, who was also a man. So we got to know Bill’s partner, too. They came to our home, we went to theirs. We spent every Christmas Eve together.
At the time, I didn’t know there was a word for a man who loved men. My parents didn’t use any term when telling us about Bill’s partner. After all, that new information didn’t change our thinking about Bill — he was still the man who employed my mother and was a good friend. I really didn’t give it much thought.
Later though, I learned something that did make me stop and think. When a younger Bill had told his father that he loved men instead of women, his father had cut him out of his life and didn’t speak to him for some 40 years. That’s why Bill and his partner came to our house on Christmas Eve.
Bill’s father had shunned Bill, deprived them both of their relationship for most of Bill’s adult life. Not for any harm that Bill had caused others (there was none), but for living the way he’d turned out to be. To this day, the thought of Bill’s pain caused by his father’s rejection hits me like a punch in the stomach.
A month ago, in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case, the Supreme Court delivered a decision which further enshrines discrimination against people like Bill into our law code.
Web designer Lorie Smith worried that, under Colorado law, expanding her business to include developing wedding websites might compel her to “create websites celebrating marriages she does not endorse,” in other words, same-sex marriages. This, she claimed, would violate her First Amendment right to freedom of speech, since she would be using her own words and ideas to create these websites. Smith believes that marriage is between one man and one woman. She believes in “biblical truth.”
There are several problems with this claim, including that the Bible does not state a definition of marriage. People’s understanding of marriage in the Bible comes from their interpretation of biblical text. In fact, people cite the very same Bible to both defend and condemn same-sex marriage.
Law and morals have made us believe that sexuality is a simple binary, much like the “one-drop” rule pushed us to see race in simplistic terms. However, sexuality is complicated. It’s not either/or, not masculine/feminine, not heterosexual/homosexual. Biology plays a key role; emotions and experience also play a part. The combination of these factors puts each of us on a spectrum of sexual identity.
While our sexuality has a foundation in our biology, our beliefs are totally within our control. We choose our beliefs. We can stop believing or alter our beliefs at any time. For many of us, maybe even most, our beliefs evolve over our lifetime. Changing beliefs can sometimes be painful because it may disrupt our sense of identity and threaten our sense of belonging in a social network, but there is no biological component to beliefs. We are not biologically Catholic or Protestant or Jewish, etc., or Atheist.
This Supreme Court decision embeds discrimination into our law code because it says that people who are the way they are must now accommodate people who simply choose to believe what they believe. That is the very essence of discrimination.
When the decision came down, I thought of Bill. I also thought of my family, my friends, my students. And all the people I have never met, whose sexuality doesn’t fit the narrow categories that people choose to believe and want to wield as a battle-ax to include some and exclude others. With this decision, people who are just trying to live their lives will now have to risk new slaps in the face, new humiliations, and further dehumanization, as they carry out their daily affairs.
Lynn Palermo, a Lewisburg resident, is retired from the faculty at Susquehanna University.