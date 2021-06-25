The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that a 14-year-old high school freshmen’s vulgar social media outburst after not making her school’s cheerleading team represents protected speech and her suspension from cheerleading by the school district was an overreach.
The initial thought for many is: Why is the Supreme Court hearing a case about a high school cheerleader ranting on Snapchat?
As Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the opinion, “It might be tempting to dismiss B. L.’s words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein. But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary,” using Brandi Levy’s initials because that was how she was identified in the original lawsuit.
It’s the reason you fight for something small; to set the precedent when the big fights come up.
The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old freshman at Mahanoy Area — about 40 miles from Sunbury — when she didn’t make the cheerleading squad. She responded the way many kids today do: With a social media rant that included profanity along with a photo of Levy and a friend with middle fingers raised.
The coach suspended her. Her parents filed a federal lawsuit and lower courts ruled in Levy’s favor. The Mahanoy Area School Board appealed to the Supreme Court after appeals courts ruled off-campus student speech — Levy was at a convenience store when the posted — was “beyond the schools’ authority to punish.”
The nation’s top court agreed with an appellate court ruling because what Levy did “was not disruptive either to the cheerleading team or school.”
The rub with the First Amendment — and an obstacle many cannot get over, particularly in today’s black and white world that sees the middle ground whittled away — is that free speech does not have to be speech you agree with. There are things we all hear that we find offensive, but we should argue with everything we have to protect someone’s right to say it.
We all know the limits, starting with the baseline of “you can’t yell ‘fire!’ in a crowded movie theatre.
Do we like what she said? No.
But that doesn’t mean all of us shouldn’t defend her right to say it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.