The viability and need of the Valley’s own community college are in front of residents and lawmakers controlling the purse strings.
The organizers behind Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project are asking citizens to fill out a survey to gauge interest in a community college.
Over the past decade or so, members of the education project have continued to push forward with the plan. A year ago, a significant hurdle was cleared when project officials partnered with Marywood University in Scranton to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation.
The goal is to have the unique, centrally located community college open in Sunbury by 2023 or 2024. In March, the group signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a first short-term career prep Nursing Assistant Training and Competency Evaluation Program that will start this summer.
Project leaders hope more Valley residents complete the survey — found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLQBSSH — to better gauge the regional interest.
Among the biggest selling points for the local group is that the monies invested by local governments and others to the Valley’s community college would stay in the Valley. The current local options all have ties to other parts of the state.
Organizers of the community college effort commissioned a study by the Economic Modeling Specialists International. That group estimated a new community college serving primarily Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties would bring $78.5 million into the local economy in the first decade of the school.
One of the final hurdles — and it is a big one — is getting the financial backing of counties. So far it’s been a hard no for a few of them.
It is not a small investment. It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties combined. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked for $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study.
Leaders of the project hope additional information collected through the surveys could sway commissioners.
The project will only be as strong as the residents it serves, so finding a few moments to complete the survey doesn’t sound like too much to ask.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.