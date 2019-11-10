At 90 years old David Tuck’s words resonated. His message was and still is really simple. “Hate will destroy you,” he told a rapt audience at Danville Area High School this week.
Is there a better time in our life to hear this message?
Congratulations to Danville school officials who brought Tuck — who spent time in infamous concentration camps at Auschwitz and Mauthausen, where 1.2 million Jews died during World War II — in to speak to the entire student body.
Tuck’s life story is remarkable — and one of the reasons Barb Spaventa brought him for students to listen to his powerful message of hope and perseverance.
“It is important that kids hear no matter what tragedy they go through they can survive if they look on the brighter side,” said Spaventa, who met Tuck through a World War II roundtable. Her son is a ninth-grader at Danville Area High School.
Tuck has told his story for more than 35 years. He said he does it to “make sure we never forget.”
Every student and teacher that attended the speech should feel honored to have heard it. They received a priceless gift of hearing someone who has lived through the worst of mankind and emerged from it with forgiveness.
For someone like Tuck, it would be easy to hate. So much was taken from him and millions of others for no other reason than what they believed. He has moved on, forgiving but never forgetting.
How could Tuck do either, let alone both?
We could learn a lot from him today when hate is thrown around without thought or regard to the impact on the other end. Today, as it seems to always have been, hate is based on nothing more than perceived notions still being taught.
No one is born with hate, which is why it’s so important not to let it destroy you, to consume your life.
“You will probably never have the opportunity again to hear his incredible story,” said Principal Jeremy Winn. Actually you will: You can watch more of David Tuck in our most recent One on One video available at dailyitem.com.
People with stories like Tuck, and the Valley veterans who fought to free Tuck, are leaving us on a daily basis. We have precious few minutes, hours and years left to hear these stories and to catalog them in our mind to pass on David Tuck’s simple yet poignant message.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.