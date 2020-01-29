After a tragedy, there are many paths forward for the survivors. Individuals who have been physically or emotionally injured, people who love those who have been injured or killed, others on the periphery left to wonder how they escaped. During National Gun Violence Survivors Week, the local Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is pleased to host a community event highlighting the journeys of these survivors of gun violence.
Join us at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Campus Theatre in Lewisburg for a screening of “We Are Columbine” and a live conversation with honored guest: Filmmaker and survivor, Laura Farber. A deeply impactful film featuring six Columbine High School survivors, “We Are Columbine” is an intimate and honest portrayal of the lasting impact of gun violence trauma. All are welcome to stay for a conversation with Laura after the screening. This event is free and open to the public.
As an event honoring gun violence survivors, this evening will not be a forum for policy-related conversation about firearms or school safety.
In this spirit of seeking understanding and learning from one another, we encourage elected officials, school administrators and school board members, and public safety personnel to attend the screening. We invite the community, social services, government, educational and faith leaders, and all who care about Valley residents to acknowledge survivors.
