A $3.3 million fish passage, now under construction at the western end of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam near Sunbury and Shamokin Dam presents a tremendous opportunity to return a favor to Mother Nature.
The inflatable dam enables a vast number of recreational opportunities for all of us to enjoy each summer when it rises to form the boating-friendly Lake Augusta.
Unfortunately, this and many other dams, culverts, waterfalls and other obstacles in rivers and waterways across the nation can leave fish — who are just following their natural inclinations to migrate to their freshwater habitats — blocked by obstructions and swirling waters.
On Monday, after nearly two decades of discussions, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced their plan to help fish get around the dam.
“This fish passage is remediating the ecological impact of the dam and restoring the resources in a way it needs to be restored along the Susquehanna River,” said Cindy Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources during a visit Monday to the fish passage site.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Dunn noted. “I think this will revolutionize the design and fish passages, Our staff and others looked at designs across the country.”
The fish passage, expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, will create a 900-foot-long stream on the western shoreline of the dam, between the dam itself and the Shamokin Dam borough-owned Fabridam Park.
When the dam is inflated during the summer months to form Lake Augusta, water will pass around the dam structure through the stream. The slop throughout the passage will create approximately 10 feet in elevation, allowing aquatic life, especially migrating American shad and American eel, to pass over the dam and continue upstream freely and safely.
Within the passage will be a series of four deeper pools that will assist the upstream movement of aquatic life.
The downstream passage entrance is located about 130 feet below the dam. It will feature a walking path for people to enjoy while also serving as the embankment for the fish passage.
The National Ocean Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), notes that the survival of many fish species depends on migrations up and down rivers. The National Ocean Service has offered assistance to similar projects in New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina, Alaska and California.
The fish passage here will become a “bright spot” in the future of the Susquehanna River, Derek Eberly, director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation at DCNR said at the site on Monday.
Congratulations to all of have worked long and hard to make this project happen. It clearly will become a force for nature.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.