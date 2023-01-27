For centuries, generation after generation has called the banks of the Susquehanna River home, from its genesis in upstate New York, its bisection of the Valley before emptying in the Chesapeake Bay in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
To those of us who call this place home and in the rivertowns nestled along the Susquehanna’s banks have long known — and have dating back to Native American settlements — its importance and vitality. Seems like a lot of others do, too.
This week, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers announced that the north branch of the Susquehanna River has been tabbed as the state’s 2023 River of the Year in a popular vote. The public was invited to vote online for the River of the Year, choosing from among four waterways nominated. A total of 11,438 votes were cast, with Susquehanna River North Branch receiving 4,098; the Perkiomen Creek 3,110; Conestoga River 2,490; and Schuylkill River 1,740.
The north branch, which connects to the shorter west branch here in Sunbury and Northumberland, has taken its fair share of hits. From fish with lesions to inconsistent boating seasons, and floods to ongoing struggles with farmlands adjacent to the rivers and the issues that can create.
Even with those flaws — which are not the Susquehanna’s alone — we have long appreciated the beauty, benefits and logistical bonuses that come with having this invaluable natural resource. As Danville historian Sis Hause noted, the river offers outlets for fishing, boating, paddling and a ton for wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy.
“It’s great because that section of the river has such a long-standing history when it comes to issues and pollution,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “One of the best ways to get it cleaned up and taken care of is through more awareness.”
The award means a larger spotlight will be placed on the north branch, DCNR head Cindy Adams Dunn said.
“Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored,” Dunn said.
“Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river, increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.”
For those of us who call this place home, it can be easy to overlook the Susquehanna River.
It is important to remember the reason places like Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville and other places, big and small, up and down the river’s banks, are here precisely because of this vital resource.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.