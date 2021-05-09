Imagine this: it’s 2040. The Susquehanna Valley has been transformed by an influx of new industries, residents and energy.
Our workforce has grown from under 50% of residents with post-secondary education to over 80%, well above the national average. Locally built broadband infrastructure, combined with a reasonable cost of living, high quality of life, and proximity to East Coast metros, has made the Valley an attractive place for new investment and remote workers alike. Steady regional income growth of $8-10 million annually means taxes stay low while public services continuously improve.
While some of this growth happened through wise use of post-pandemic federal money, much of it resulted from the creation of a regional community college in 2022.
For little more than the cost of books, the new community college allowed Valley residents to take credit-bearing courses to launch their careers, earn their associate degrees, add skills for better jobs, and retrain for new industries.
The college’s low out-of-pocket costs, flexible and modular class schedules, in-person and online instruction, and multiple locations meant nobody was shut out of the opportunity to create a better life for themselves and their families. With an average student age of 28, the community college serves a broader population than the typical 4-year institution.
Businesses love having a regional community college. Before it opened, many local companies struggled to grow, because they could not find qualified workers. The community college was the missing link between Valley workforce development agencies and regional employers. It created training programs targeting the skills employers needed, placed students in apprenticeship programs, and tapped local experts, master craftsmen, and business leaders as instructors.
Run by a local board of trustees, the community college is accountable to provide the best educational offerings at the most affordable rates in the region. No longer worried about filling new positions, businesses expanded, new ventures launched, and workers easily found jobs to fit their skill set.
About five years after the community college launched, residents noticed significant changes for the better. Behind old downtown storefronts, modern offices hosted new startups. Young families bought distressed residential properties, and construction crews with community college certification in historic rehabilitation and green building brought them back to life. New shops displayed local goods alongside more exotic products, a welcome alternative to Amazon.com.
Across the region, new development, flood risk, and agricultural land use are being managed by residents with training in sustainable planning. All four Valley counties have access to excellent health care, in large part due to the pipeline of talent in well-paying allied health fields that the community college steadily supplied.
The community college provides benefits for residents who are not students, too. Its campuses are hubs for local organizations, hosting concerts, community meetings, and festivals, with a research library open to all residents during weekdays, evenings, and weekends.
The college offers adult education courses in organic gardening, floral design, global cuisine, home brewing, beekeeping, art appreciation, foreign language, music, history, painting, quilt making, fly tying, and more — all taught by area residents, for a fraction of what private instruction would cost.
This regional renaissance took place over just a couple of decades — not very long, compared to the area’s history, or even to one person’s lifetime.
Why imagine the Valley in 2040?
That’s when kids born next year will turn 18 and be making choices about their future. Choices about career and family. Choices about whether to go to school or get a job. Choices about whether to stay here or pull up stakes and move.
A community college gives them another choice: the opportunity not to have to choose one over the other.
They can go to school and get a job; they can balance career advancement with family responsibilities. They can stay here and work in one of the new industries the community college supports, and they can take their community college degree to any accredited university in the country. The choice is theirs.
This future is possible — but so is a more familiar path, marked by continued outmigration, shuttered businesses, and general decline.
The choice now is ours: will we say “Yes!” to our own new community college?
Jesse Newcomer is a history teacher at Montgomery Middle School, with a master’s degree in instructional technology. He began his higher education at Luzerne County Community College. He has been board director for the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project since 2020.