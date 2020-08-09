Susquehanna University officials are taking a reasonable, sound and deliberate approach to bring students back to campus in the next few weeks.
In late July, university leaders made slight alterations to previously-announced protocols for a safe return to campus. The original play was to start classes a week early, eliminate fall break and get kids home after Thanksgiving to finish the semester online. The now well-versed social distancing, masking and hygiene practices were also part of the guidance and those remain in place.
However, a recent uptick in cases in Pennsylvania and nationally, forced SU officials to alter plans. Freshmen and first-year transfers will arrive in a short window ending Aug. 20 with classes set to start on Aug. 24. Upperclassmen will begin the fall semester online.
Seniors will arrive two weeks after freshman, pushing dormitory capacity from 25 to 50 percent. Two weeks later, in late September, sophomores and juniors will arrive on campus after spending the first month studying online.
University officials are doing what they can for as safe a return to campus as possible. The university’s COVID-19 coordinator, David Richard, a biology professor, said: “As new medical and epidemiological evidence becomes available, we are factoring it into our calculations and strategies and while no plan can guarantee zero cases on a campus, we are confident that we are doing the work needed to maximize the safety of our students and staff.”
The two-week gaps between arrivals allow the campus community to monitor potential spread. For places like SU — and Bucknell and Penn State — students will be coming from across the nation and even internationally.
The university is being as proactive as it can in other areas. Richard wrote in a My Turn this week, university officials have protocols in place for everything from HVAC ventilation to timing classes to reduce foot traffic around campus. All that being in place, Richard said the university’s medical staff “are readying themselves in the event of an outbreak and we have established isolation facilities and processes.”
These and other protocols put into place are smart and proactive. Try as we might, no one can be sure where this is going in the next few weeks. But this deliberate approach is what is necessary right now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.